EC sends notice to Nadda, Kharge, asks both parties to exercise restraint

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) president JP Nadda and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to issue formal notes to star campaigners to correct their discourse, exercise care and maintain decorum.

This is the Commission's unprecedented orders to the BJP and Congress in the wake of plummeting quality of campaigning led by their star campaigners.

The EC has come down heavily on both the BJP and the Congress for campaigning along caste, community, language, and religion.

The poll body has directed star campaigners from both parties to refrain from religious and communal overtones in their campaigning. The ECI has also asked the BJP to stop campaign speeches that may lead to division in society.

The EC has directed the Congress to ensure that star campaigners do not make statements that give false impressions such as the Constitution of India may be abolished or sold. Moreover, while speaking on the Agniveer scheme, the poll body has asked the Congress campaigners or candidates not to politicise the defence forces and to not make potentially divisive statements regarding the socio-economic composition of the defence forces.

The Commission has observed that India's sociocultural milieu is an enduring preserve and cannot be made a casualty of elections. The EC has also said that the BJP and the Congress will not be allowed to weaken the heritage of quality electoral experience of the Indian voter.

The Election Commission has bared all allegations by the BJP and Congress against each other and rejected their defences. The Commission has pointed out that the party in power should have extra responsibility during poll time and has said that there should not be any unlimited extra space for the Opposition as well.

The first five phases of polling were held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The next two rounds of voting will be held on May 25 and June 1. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases, in a six-week marathon running from April 19 to June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.