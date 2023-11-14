EC seeks electoral bond donation details

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has asked “all such parties” which have ever got any donation through electoral bonds to furnish the details of such contributions received by them since the inception of the scheme.

The EC said the sealed covers should reach it latest by November 15 evening.

The move comes after the Supreme Court on November 2 directed the poll panel to produce before it in sealed cover the “up to date” data of funds received by political parties through electoral bonds till September 30.