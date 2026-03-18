EC reshuffles IAS, IPS officers in Bengal; appoints DMs-cum-DEOs, DIGs ahead of polls

The IAS officers were appointed as district magistrates (DMs) who will also serve as district election officers (DEOs), placing them at the centre of poll management and supervision at the district level.

According to an official communication, officers including Jitin Yadav (Cooch Behar), Sandeep Ghosh (Jalpaiguri), Vivek Kumar (Uttar Dinajpur), Rajanvir Singh Kapur (Malda) and R Arjun (Murshidabad) have been posted as DMs-cum-DEOs.