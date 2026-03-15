17.4 crore voters eligible for assembly polls in TN, Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry

Addressing a press conference, Kumar also said that voting will be held at 2.19 lakh polling stations across the four states and UT while 25 lakh election officials will be on duty to ensure free and fair elections.

"A total of 17.4 crore voters are eligible to vote in elections to five assemblies with 824 constituencies," he said, flanked by two Election Commissioners -- Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

He said the number of total voters of the four states and UT is equivalent to the population of Australia, France, South Africa, Germany and Canada.