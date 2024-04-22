EC orders fresh polls in 8 polling stations in Arunachal on Wednesday

ITANAGAR: The Election Commission has declared, as "void", the Lok Sabha elections held at eight polling stations in four districts in Arunachal Pradesh and announced fresh polling in these stations on Wednesday, officials said on Monday.

Election officials said that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were damaged and incidents of violence were reported in these eight polling stations during simultaneous polling to Lok Sabha and Assembly on the first phase of voting on April 19.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer, Pawan Kumar Sain, quoting the Election Commission letter said in an order that fresh polling would be held from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday in these eight polling stations under four districts -- East Kameng, Kurunq Kumey, Upper Subansiri, and Siang.

During the first phase of polling on April 19, over 76.44 per cent of 8.92 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the simultaneous Assembly and Parliamentary polls to the two Lok Sabha constituencies and 50 of the 60 Assembly seats in the border state.

Ruling BJP candidates in 10 Assembly seats including Chief Minister Pema Khandu (Mukto) and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein (Chowkham), have been elected unopposed.

The counting of votes for the Assembly elections will be taken up on June 2, while the results of the Lok Sabha elections will be announced on June 4.