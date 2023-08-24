EC ‘national icon’ Sachin’s clarion call to Young India

NEW DELHI: As the Election Commission battles urban and youth apathy towards voting, cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar was on Wednesday appointed as a “national icon” of the poll panel to encourage greater voter participation in elections.

Tendulkar was made the national icon as the EC gears up to hold assembly polls in five states sometime in October-November and Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Tendulkar and the poll panel. As part of the three-year agreement, the cricketer will spread voter awareness.

Addressing the gathering, Tendulkar said India is the biggest democracy in the world and it is our prime responsibility to exercise our voting right.

He reminded the gathering that he had said that in his second innings, he will continue to bat for India.

“It is said that India is the youngest average age nation in the world. But when it comes to voting-that responsibility-can we say that we are a responsible nation when it comes to voting? The honest answer would be no. It is a little difficult to accept,” he noted.

He said as an Indian he would like people to say that India if of course the youngest average age nation in the world, but along with that, the most responsible nation in the world when it comes to casting vote.