EC letter with BJP Kerala seal triggers row; poll panel calls it 'clerical error'

The controversy surfaced after CPI(M) flagged the issue on social media platform X, sharing an affidavit attached to a March 19, 2019 letter sent to political parties in the country that bore the BJP Kerala seal instead of the Election Commission's official seal.

Reacting to the development, the Election Commission said it was "purely a clerical error" and had been "rectified immediately."

In a late evening post on 'X', the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala, said the Assistant Section Officer dealing with the file in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer had been placed under suspension pending enquiry.