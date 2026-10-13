EC lays down norms for roll revision amid Delhi row

The poll panel has sent a letter to all Chief Electoral Officers, stating that it will not entertain claims and objections submitted by post or in bulk by individuals.

Following the SIR process, the Election Commission of India is mulling to organise the SSR across the state. In a month, along with special camps at designated polling booths, the Election Commission will carry out name inclusion, correction, and deletion in the voters' list. Once the process is over, a fresh voter list will be issued in January 2027.