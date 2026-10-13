EC lays down norms for roll revision amid Delhi row

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Special Summary Revision (SSR), the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued detailed instructions on filing claims and objections regarding electoral rolls.
The poll panel has sent a letter to all Chief Electoral Officers, stating that it will not entertain claims and objections submitted by post or in bulk by individuals.
Following the SIR process, the Election Commission of India is mulling to organise the SSR across the state. In a month, along with special camps at designated polling booths, the Election Commission will carry out name inclusion, correction, and deletion in the voters' list. Once the process is over, a fresh voter list will be issued in January 2027.
In instructions to Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), the ECI said that every objection to the proposed inclusion or deletion of a name in a constituency's electoral roll should be filed in Form 7.
"Disposal of Form 7 applications will be made only after verification by the EROs. The number of applications an individual elector can file online has been fixed at six at a time. Electors should not submit physical forms in bulk, the ECI said.
Reiterating instructions to EROs on deleting names from electoral rolls, the Commission said that if an ERO notices an objection, the officer should issue a notice to the objector. The officer should conduct a personal hearing and record the objector's statement separately for each Form 7 application.