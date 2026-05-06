EC issues notification for constitution of new assembly in Bengal

The notification has been sent to the governor of West Bengal, formally marking the end of the election cycle and setting the stage for the formation of a new government.

A senior EC official said the issuance of the notification on Tuesday is a key constitutional step after the declaration of the assembly poll results.

"With this, the process of constituting the new assembly in West Bengal is complete from the commission's end. It enables the next steps in government formation as per laid-down procedures," the official said.

He added that the commission ensured adherence to all norms during the conduct of the elections.