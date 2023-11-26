EC issues advisory to Telangana CM, asks him to follow model code in 'letter & spirit'

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls next week, the Election Commission (EC) has issued an "advisory" to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his controversial remarks against the Congress leadership, asking him to follow the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct in "letter and spirit".

On October 30, Rao had made certain threatening remarks against the Congress leadership in the Banswada constituency of the southern state following an attack on a member of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by him.

A National Students' Union of India (NSUI) leader had approached the poll panel against Rao.

"You are hereby advised to follow the provisions of the MCC in letter and spirit," the advisory read.

It reminded the BRS leader that the EC had instructed that all the political parties, their leaders in all capacities and the contesting candidates must observe utmost restraint and decency in their speeches and set an example in maintaining high standards of conduct and behaviour during poll campaigning.

Campaigning for the November 30 polls ends in the evening of November 28.