Ebola scare in Kerala, woman returning from South Sudan shifted to Kottayam medical college

KOTTAYAM: A woman who arrived from South Sudan was shifted to Kottayam Medical College for an Ebola test after she developed a fever, health officials said on Thursday.
According to health officials, the woman, who had returned from South Sudan, approached a private hospital in Pala here on Wednesday with fever.
Considering her recent arrival from the African country, the private hospital informed the Health Department, which decided to shift her to Kottayam Medical College, officials said.
Health officials said she has been admitted to an isolation ward set up at Kottayam Medical College.
Blood samples of the woman have been collected and sent to a laboratory to determine whether she has been infected with the Ebola virus, officials said.
The Health Department had already issued an alert to hospitals across Kerala regarding Ebola cases abroad and decided to monitor people arriving from African countries.