Eateries charging more than MRP for water bottle not illegal, says consumer commission

The commission also ruled that charging an amount higher than the printed MRP for bottled water served on the premises of eateries does not, by itself, constitute any illegality, deficiency in service, or unfair trade practice, as such establishments provide a composite package of services.

A complaint was lodged by a resident of Kurla against Malvan Tadka Seafood Kitchen and Bar located in Tathawade, Pune, under the Consumer Protection Act.

The commission underlined that hotels and restaurants do not merely sell commodities but provide a composite package of services, including seating arrangements, table service, ambience, maintenance of the premises, hospitality, and other amenities.