    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 Dec 2024 3:00 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-12-23 09:30:48  )
    East Central Railway announces permanent augmentation of express trains; check details
    CHENNAI: East Central Railway has notified the Permanent Augmentation of Express trains connecting Dhanbad and Alappuzha.

    Train No. 13351/13352 Dhanbad – Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express will be permanently augmented with One General Second Class Coach Ex. Dhanbad with effect from December 26 & Ex. Alappuzha with effect from December 29, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

    The revised coach composition of the trains would be 1- AC First Class Coach, 2- AC Two Tier Coaches, 6- AC Three Tier Coaches, 6- Sleeper Class Coaches, 4- General Second Class Coaches, 1- Pantry Car, 1- Second Class Coach (Divyangjan Friendly) & 1- Luggage cum Brake Van

    DTNEXT Bureau

