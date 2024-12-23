East Central Railway announces permanent augmentation of express trains; check details

CHENNAI: East Central Railway has notified the Permanent Augmentation of Express trains connecting Dhanbad and Alappuzha.

Train No. 13351/13352 Dhanbad – Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express will be permanently augmented with One General Second Class Coach Ex. Dhanbad with effect from December 26 & Ex. Alappuzha with effect from December 29, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

The revised coach composition of the trains would be 1- AC First Class Coach, 2- AC Two Tier Coaches, 6- AC Three Tier Coaches, 6- Sleeper Class Coaches, 4- General Second Class Coaches, 1- Pantry Car, 1- Second Class Coach (Divyangjan Friendly) & 1- Luggage cum Brake Van