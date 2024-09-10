East Central Railway announces extension of special trains, check details here

CHENNAI: East Central Railway has notified the extension of periodicity of 10 special trains with existing timings, maintenance, composition and days of services on the existing path.

1. Weekly train no 03245 Danapur – SMVT Bengaluru special (via Perambur, Katpadi, Jolarpettai) would be operated on Wednesdays from September 11, 2024.

2. Weekly train no 03246 SMVT Bengaluru – Danapur (via Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur) would be operated on Fridays from September 13.

3. Services of bi-weekly train no 03251 Danapur – SMVT Bengaluru (via Perambur, Katpadi, Jolarpettai) on Sundays and Mondays has been extended from September 8 to 15.

4. Services of train no 03252 SMVT Bengaluru – Danapur express (via Jolarpettai, Katpadi and Perambur) on Tuesdays and Wednesdays would be extended from September 10 to 17.

5. Services of weekly train no 03259 Danapur – SVMT Bengaluru operated on Tuesdays would be extended from September 10.

6. Services of weekly train no 03260 SMVT Bengaluru – Danapur express and train no 03247 Danapur – SMVT Bengaluru operated on all Thursdays would be extended from September 12.

7. Services of train no 03248 weekly express operated on Saturdays would be extended from September 14.

8. Services of train no 03241 Danapur – SMVT Bengaluru express operated on Fridays woud be extended from September 13.

9. Train no 03242 SMVT Bengaluru – Danapur express operated on Sundays would be extended from September 15