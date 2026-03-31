East, central and northwest India to witness more heatwave days than usual: IMD

During these months, maximum temperatures are expected to be normal to below normal over many parts of the country, except most parts of east and northeast India and eastern parts of central India and adjoining peninsular regions, where above-normal maximum temperatures are expected.

"During the hot season (April-May-June), above-normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, except some regions of Maharashtra and Telangana, where normal to below normal minimum temperatures are likely," said the IMD.