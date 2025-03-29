Earthquake: PM Modi speaks to head of Myanmar's military-led govt

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Min Aung Hlaing, the head of the military-led government in Myanmar, and said India stands in solidarity with the country in dealing with the devastation caused by a massive earthquake there.

Modi said on X, "Spoke with Senior General H.E. Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar.

Conveyed our deep condolences at the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake. As a close friend and neighbour, India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour."

Modi said India is sending disaster relief material, humanitarian assistance, search and rescue teams to the affected areas as part of 'Operation Brahma'.

Fifteen tonnes of relief material have already been delivered to Myanmar under the operation.

The death toll from the powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has jumped to more than 1,000 as more bodies were pulled from the rubble of the scores of buildings that collapsed.