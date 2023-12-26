Begin typing your search...

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Leh

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at around 4.33 am at a depth of 5 km.

ByANIANI|26 Dec 2023 2:20 AM GMT
LEH: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit the Leh region in the wee hours of Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The epicenter of the earthquake was found to be at latitude 34.73 and longitude 77.07.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 26-12-2023, 04:33:54 IST, Lat: 34.73 & Long: 77.07, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh, India," NCS posted on X.

ANI

