Earthquake of magnitude 4 hits near Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district

PITHORAGARH: An earthquake of magnitude 4 on the Richter scale struck near the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand on Monday, an official statement issued by the National Centre for Seismology said. The National Centre for Seismology stated that the earthquake occurred 48 km northeast of Pithoragath at a depth of 5 km.

In a post on X (former Twitter), the National Centre for Seismology said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 16-10-2023, 09:11:40 IST, Lat: 29.86 and Long: 80.61, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 48km NE of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand."

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 16-10-2023, 09:11:40 IST, Lat: 29.86 & Long: 80.61, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 48km NE of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/N2CgIIptvU@KirenRijiju @Ravi_MoES @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 pic.twitter.com/z4FeNRBoqh — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 16, 2023

Earlier an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter Scale struck the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on October 5. The tremors were felt around 3:49 AM and the quake's depth was recorded at 5km, NCS said.

