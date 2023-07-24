Begin typing your search...

Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolts Tripura's Khowai

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 31 kilometres.

ByANIANI|24 July 2023 11:09 AM GMT
KHOWAI: An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Tripura's Khowai on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 3.34 pm. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 31 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 24-07-2023, 15:34:34 IST, Lat: 23.82 and Long: 91.49, Depth: 31 Km, Location: Khowai, Tripura, India," the National Center for Seismology (NCS) tweeted.

No reports of casualties or damages are known yet.

NCSNational Center (NCS) for SeismologyTripura's KhowaiTripuraKhowai districtKhowai
ANI

