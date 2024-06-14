Begin typing your search...

Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 jolts Assam's Goalpara

A 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck Goalpara, Assam, at a depth of 5 kilometers, according to the National Center for Seismology

ByANIANI|14 Jun 2024 12:13 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-14 12:20:09.0  )
Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 jolts Assams Goalpara
X

Representative Image

NEW DELHI: An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hit Assam's Goalpara on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 26.01 N and Longitude 90.37 E and a depth of 5 kilometres, the NCS stated.

"EQ of M: 3.0, On: 14/06/2024 16:09:41 IST, Lat: 26.01 N, Long: 90.37 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Goalpara, Assam," the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

Further details are awaited.

AssamearthquakeGoalpara quakeSeismic activity
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X