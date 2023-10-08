Begin typing your search...

Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi

The tremors were felt around 4.07 pm and the quake's depth was at 10 km, it said.

ByANIANI|8 Oct 2023 1:11 PM GMT
Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Meghalayas Ri Bhoi
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

RI BHOI: An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology said. The tremors were felt around 4.07 pm and the quake's depth was at 10 km, it said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 08-10-2023, 16:07:46 IST, Lat: 25.78 & Long: 92.06, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya, India," the National Center for Seismology said on X (formerly Twitter).

Further information is awaited. Last week, a quake of magnitude 5.2 struck the northeastern state's North Garo Hills district.

Nation3.0 magnitude earthquakeMeghalaya earthqaukeRi Bhoi
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X