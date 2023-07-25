Earthquake of 2.4 magnitude felt in K’taka district

VIJAYAPURA: An earthquake of 2.4 magnitude was felt in the Basavana Bagewadi taluk region of the Vijayapura district on Tuesday.

Panic gripped the people as the area was battered by the heavy and incessant rain and floods.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Committee (KSNDMC), the earthquake of lighter magnitude of 2.4 had occurred at 9.55 a.m..

The quake was epicentered at 2.9 kilometers southeast of Managuli in Basavana Bagewadi taluk.

The statement further stated that according to the Seismic Intensity Map, the intensity observed is very low and the tremor was felt up to a radial distance of 15 to 20 kilometres from the epicentre.