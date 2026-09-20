Early warning systems need alerts for non-rainfall triggers: climate scientist Tapio Schneider

He added that permafrost is melting as the climate warms and one can expect more such events "even though any individual event will have different proximate causes".

The climate scientist added that the last few years have seen a global warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius and it is "inevitable" that the world will see a decade of 1.5 degrees Celsius warming.

Schneider also leads the 'Climate Modelling Alliance', a coalition of scientists, engineers and applied mathematicians from Caltech, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and NASA, building a new Earth system model.

He noted that the team of experts wanted to "exploit modern computing architectures and use (the available) data more extensively".

"...to inform the small-scale processes in the model because that's where all the uncertainties (in climate projections) come from. (Projections from existing climate models) are widely divergent and the problem is the small-scale processes that you need to represent better and that's where we invested most effort," he said.

India could expect to see more effects of global warming as efforts to improve air quality intensify, even though it has already seen more extreme hot days and more extreme precipitation, Schneider said.