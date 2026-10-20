EAM Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Rubio to hold crucial talks in Mumbai

Rubio is scheduled to land at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 2.15 pm, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Besides meeting Jaishankar, Rubio's engagements in Mumbai include a wreath-laying event at the Taj memorial to honour the victims of the 26/11 terror attack, which claimed the lives of over 160 people, including six US nationals.

The top American diplomat will also attend a reception to mark the 250th anniversary of US independence.

"Discussions are expected to cover key areas of bilateral cooperation, including energy, trade and investment, defence, critical and emerging technologies, and other areas of mutual interest," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said last week.

The two sides are also likely to delve into the proposed bilateral trade deal, as well as the situation in West Asia.

"The visit will provide an opportunity to sustain the high-level engagement between the two countries and advance our shared priorities," Jaiswal said.