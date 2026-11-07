'E20 turned into 420 - petrol chori from public's cars': Rahul slams govt

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, “E20 turned into 420 – stealing petrol from the public's cars!” The reference was to Section 420 of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code, which dealt with cheating.

Gandhi said the government claims that petrol contains 20 per cent ethanol but tests conducted on samples collected from seven districts in Karnataka had revealed higher levels.

“The Karnataka government collected petrol samples from 7 districts and had them tested at an accredited lab. Look at the results – 11 out of 14 samples contained more than 20 per cent ethanol; 31.2 per cent at IOCL, 30.5 per cent at HPCL; IOCL, HPCL, BPCL, Nayara, Shell – whether government-owned or private – all exceeded the limit,” he claimed.