E20 petrol with RON 95 to be introduced from April 1

What it means for your vehicle

Newer vehicles, especially those made in recent years, are built to run on E20 fuel. Their engines and fuel systems are designed to handle ethanol, so there should not be major issues. At most, users may notice a small drop in mileage.

For older petrol vehicles, the situation is different. Since they were not built for higher ethanol content, some parts like rubber hoses and seals may wear out faster. Over time, this could lead to maintenance issues.

There may also be a slight drop in fuel efficiency. In some cases, vehicles could face difficulty during cold starts. Continued use without proper checks may affect parts like fuel pumps and injectors.

Owners of older vehicles have been advised to check their manuals or speak to service centres before using E20 fuel regularly. Basic checks and timely maintenance may help avoid problems.