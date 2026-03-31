E20 petrol with RON 95 to be introduced from April 1

CHENNAI: As fuel shortages are being reported due to the West Asia crisis, petrol pumps across the country will start supplying ethanol-blended petrol with up to 20 per cent ethanol from April 1, 2026, in line with the Centre’s ethanol blending plan.
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has said the fuel will have a minimum Research Octane Number (RON) of 95. This is being done to ensure that engines continue to run smoothly even with the higher ethanol mix. The fuel will follow standards set by the Bureau of Indian Standards.
What is RON 95
RON, or Research Octane Number, is used to measure how well a fuel can resist knocking inside the engine. Knocking happens when the fuel-air mixture burns unevenly, which can affect performance over time.
A higher RON helps the fuel burn more evenly. Petrol with RON 95 is usually seen as a better grade and is used in vehicles that need more stable combustion. With ethanol being added in higher quantity, this higher rating is meant to keep performance steady.
Why ethanol is being increased
Ethanol is made from crops like sugarcane and maize. By increasing the blending to 20 per cent, the government is looking to reduce dependence on imported crude oil and cut emissions.
The move is also expected to support farmers and boost domestic production. Officials said this is part of a larger plan that has been progressing in stages over the past few years.
What it means for your vehicle
Newer vehicles, especially those made in recent years, are built to run on E20 fuel. Their engines and fuel systems are designed to handle ethanol, so there should not be major issues. At most, users may notice a small drop in mileage.
For older petrol vehicles, the situation is different. Since they were not built for higher ethanol content, some parts like rubber hoses and seals may wear out faster. Over time, this could lead to maintenance issues.
There may also be a slight drop in fuel efficiency. In some cases, vehicles could face difficulty during cold starts. Continued use without proper checks may affect parts like fuel pumps and injectors.
Owners of older vehicles have been advised to check their manuals or speak to service centres before using E20 fuel regularly. Basic checks and timely maintenance may help avoid problems.