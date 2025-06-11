Dwarka fire: Bodies of 3 who jumped from burning apartment handed over to kin

NEW DELHI: The bodies of the three family members who jumped from the duplex flat of their apartment after a massive fire broke out were handed over to their kin, an official said on Wednesday.

The bodies of Yash Yadav, his daughter Ashima and nephew Shivam were handed over to their families after all formalities were completed, including post-mortem.

Amit Bhandari, Yadav's family friend, told PTI that the bodies were handed over to the family members at around 12.15 pm.

"The cremation will take place in their native village in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh. The family left the city around 1 pm after arranging an ambulance. We again demand a fair probe into the matter," Bhandari added.

A fire broke out on Tuesday engulfing the eighth and ninth floors of a duplex flat in the Shabad Apartment in Dwarka.

The three family members died after jumping from the eighth floor in an attempt to escape the flames.