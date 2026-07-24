DU's Aditi Mahavidyalaya asks students to stay away from protests, Shyam Lal College backs Pradhan

NEW DELHI: With the CJP calling for a nationwide protest on Friday, Delhi University's Aditi Mahavidyalaya and Shyam Lal College have appealed to students to stay away from "any activity that disrupts law and order", and backed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, whose resignation is a key demand of the protesters.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, Aditi Mahavidyalaya Acting Principal Neelam Rathi appealed to students to devote their energy and time to studies, research, innovation and constructive activities.
She urged students to stay away from "violent protests, vandalism, arson or any activity that disrupts law and order", saying violence was not the solution to any problem and that dialogue, constitutional methods and peaceful expression formed the foundation of a safe and prosperous future.
Rathi also asked students to express their views through peaceful, democratic and legal means, respect the guidance of parents, teachers and institutions, and refrain from sharing unverified or provocative content on social media.
"Let us all resolve to make knowledge our greatest weapon, education our highest goal and nation-building our duty," she said.
Protesters led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been camping in the heart of Delhi since June 20, demanding accountability for the NEET paper leak and the resignation of Pradhan.
On Monday, tens of thousands joined a protest march to Parliament spearheaded by the CJP. The protest witnessed violence and scores of protesters and police personnel were injured.
The CJP, which started as an online satirical outfit, on July 23 gave a call for nationwide peaceful protests on Friday and urged people to hold demonstrations in every district.
Shyam Lal College posted a message expressing support for Pradhan, the latest in a series of messages by colleges of the central university that have drawn criticism from a section of teachers and students.
Earlier, Rajdhani College deleted a similar post from its official social media handle and issued a public apology, saying it regretted the post and stood with students.
However, support messages for the minister from other colleges, including Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, have continued.
Teachers' groups have questioned educational institutions taking public positions on a politically contentious issue, arguing that universities should instead focus on addressing students' concerns over the examination system and the ongoing academic reforms.