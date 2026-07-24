DU's Aditi Mahavidyalaya asks students to stay away from protests, Shyam Lal College backs Pradhan

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Aditi Mahavidyalaya Acting Principal Neelam Rathi appealed to students to devote their energy and time to studies, research, innovation and constructive activities.

She urged students to stay away from "violent protests, vandalism, arson or any activity that disrupts law and order", saying violence was not the solution to any problem and that dialogue, constitutional methods and peaceful expression formed the foundation of a safe and prosperous future.

Rathi also asked students to express their views through peaceful, democratic and legal means, respect the guidance of parents, teachers and institutions, and refrain from sharing unverified or provocative content on social media.