"Due to U-turns of Nitish, state govt should get its insurance done": Tejashwi

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday took a dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that the Bihar government should get its insurance done as it runs the risk of JDU supremo taking repeated U-turns.

Addressing the 'Jan Vishwas Rally' at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Tejashwi said that they (BJP) say 'Modi ki Guarantee', but who will take the guarantee of Nitish Kumar?

"They call us nepotism but they have Samrat Choudhary, brother of Ram Vilas Paswan, Manjhi ji's son has been made minister, it doesn't look like any nepotism to them. Due to the U-turn taken by Nitish Kumar, it seems that the state government should get its insurance done.They say Modi ki Guarantee, but who will take the guarantee of Nitish Kumar," he said a day after PM Modi accused Congress-RJD of nepotism.

"You all know that uncle (Nitish Kumar) has turned away but may he remain happy wherever he is. From whom did you first hear about 10 lakh jobs? We respect and honour Nitish Kumar because he is our uncle but he is getting posters put up in Patna that employment means Nitish Kumar," he added.

Further, the former Bihar Deputy CM thanked the Congress for supporting his party in adverse situations.

"This is the same Nitish Kumar when we had promised jobs, he had asked from where will we get them. During our tenure, we got the caste census done, got the reservation limit increased to 75 per cent, and increased the reservation limit for extremely backward people by 24 per cent. We did the work in Bihar which was not done in the country since independence," Tejashwi Yadav said.

He also mentioned that in RJD--'R means rise, J means Job and D means development.'

"BJP people keep breaking the elected governments in the states but how will they buy the public? The public will respond. Some people have bowed their knees in front of Modi ji but I am proud of my father (Lalu Prasad Yadav), he fought many times but never bowed down. When Lalu ji is not afraid, will his son be afraid?" he added.

Tejashwi asserted that he will fight till the last moment as this is the fight of ideology.

"Sometimes Rahul Gandhi is sent summons and now when there is an alliance in Uttar Pradesh, CBI is going after Akhilesh Bhai. No matter how big a corrupt person is, if he goes into the BJP washing machine, he gets cleaned. But now BJP has become a dustbin where every party's waste is going into it." Tejashwi said in Patna. He also took a dig at PM Modi and said that recently the Prime Minister visited Bihar and again he recited his 'Jumle' and lies.

"We have been saying from the beginning that Modi ji is a factory of lies. In the last election, BJP had 39 out of 40 seats. Ask their MPS what work they have done in their districts," he said.

