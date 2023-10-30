Drugs worth Rs 160 cr seized in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence busted a drug manufacturing factory in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra and seized 107 litres of liquid mephedrone, worth Rs 160 crore.

Search of two premises of a firm called Apex Medichem Private Limited on Saturday led to the seizures.

The raid is follow-up action in a probe that began after the DRI’s Pune unit and Ahmedabad Crime Branch raided a factory on October 20 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and seized mephedrone, ketamine and cocaine worth Rs 250 crore.