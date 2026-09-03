Drugs: ED raids in 4 states; over 2 dozen offenders, foreign links under scanner

As many as 30 premises in Chennai, Tirunelveli, Nagapattinam, Velankanni and Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu; Kolar, Malur (Kolar district) and Hoskote (Bengaluru North district); Serilingampally and Nanakramguda (Hyderabad) and Ranga Reddy district in Telangana; Kozhikode, Kannur, Malappuram and Thrissur in Kerala -- were covered as part of the investigation conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

About eight state police and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) FIRs and linked chargesheets related to separate drug trafficking form the basis of the ED action, they said.