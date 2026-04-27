Drugs case: Mumbai court orders defreezing of Rhea Chakraborty's bank account

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, Showik, represented by lawyer Ayaz Khan, argued that the NCB failed to follow the mandatory procedural requirements under Section 68F (for seizure or freezing of properties) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The prosecution opposed the application, citing Chakraborty's alleged statements as evidence of her being an active member of a drug syndicate in contact with peddlers. It maintained that the freezing of the account was a necessary action by the investigation officer.