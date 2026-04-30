Drug trafficker Salim Dola remanded in NCB custody till May 8

Dola (59) was arrested in Turkiye on the basis of an Interpol Red Notice issued on India's request in March 2024. He was wanted in multiple narcotics trafficking cases in India and had been absconding from law enforcement agencies.

He was brought to Delhi on Tuesday. A court in the national capital granted his two-day transit remand to the NCB to take him to Mumbai.

A team brought Dola to the city on Wednesday, and produced him before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Esplanade) K S Zanwar on Thursday.