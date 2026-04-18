Drug deaths after Mumbai concert: Key supplier arrested from Thane district; 9 in custody so far

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police on Saturday arrested a key supplier in the death of two MBA students due to suspected drug overdose at a concert in the city’s Goregaon area, an official said.
With the arrest of the 24-year-old accused, Ayush Sahitya, police have taken nine persons into custody so far, he said.
According to the official from Vanrai police station in Goregaon, Sahitya was arrested in Ulhasnagar in neighbouring Thane district. He was produced in a court and remanded in police custody.
Sahitya had allegedly supplied drugs to accused Anand Patel, who was earlier arrested in Kalyan on Mumbai’s outskirts, and was constantly in touch with him. Sahitya is a student and has no known criminal background, the official said.
Two MBA students, a man and a woman, died of suspected overdose after consuming alcohol and ecstasy pills during a music concert on April 11. Both died on April 12, while a third student was undergoing treatment at Bombay Hospital, according to police.
The victims were part of a group of 20 to 22 students who had attended the event at Nesco Ground in Goregon. Preliminary investigations showed that some of them had consumed ecstasy before entering the venue, while alcohol was also consumed during the concert, as per the police.
Ecstasy is the street name for 3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA), a synthetic drug. It is popular in the club and rave scene for its ability to produce feelings of increased energy, empathy, and euphoria.
Earlier, eight persons, including the event organiser and a suspected drug supplier, were arrested. They have been identified as Prateek Pandey, Raunak Khandelwal, Anand Patel, Vinit Garlani, Shubh Agarwal, Akash Sanal, Sunny Jain and Balkrishna Kurup.
Of the nine arrested, six are alleged drug peddlers, police said, adding that they have recorded the statements of more than 12 persons as part of the investigation.
Thousands of youngsters had attended the music concert, and several of them reportedly felt unwell during the event. They were rushed to nearby hospitals, said officials.
The Vanrai police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences.
Following the drug overdose deaths, police and the crime branch have been conducting searches at multiple locations, they said.
Police had said earlier that the racketeers seem to have supplied drugs during earlier events held at the same venue.
All those arrested have been remanded in police custody, and further investigation is underway, officials added.