Drug deaths after Mumbai concert: Key supplier arrested from Thane district; 9 in custody so far

With the arrest of the 24-year-old accused, Ayush Sahitya, police have taken nine persons into custody so far, he said.

According to the official from Vanrai police station in Goregaon, Sahitya was arrested in Ulhasnagar in neighbouring Thane district. He was produced in a court and remanded in police custody.

Sahitya had allegedly supplied drugs to accused Anand Patel, who was earlier arrested in Kalyan on Mumbai’s outskirts, and was constantly in touch with him. Sahitya is a student and has no known criminal background, the official said.