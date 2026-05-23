'Drishyam' actress Ansiba Hassan accuses Tiny Tom of 'character assassination'

KOCHI: Malayalam actress Ansiba Hassan on Saturday accused fellow actor Tiny Tom and some members of the artists' body AMMA of subjecting her to "character assassination and communal abuse," and forcing her to resign from the organisation.
The 'Drishyam' actress claimed that another member of the organisation had informed her that Tom had branded her a "jihadi", accused her of attempting religious conversion and spread rumours about her personal life.
She also questioned whether she was being targeted because of her Muslim identity.
The actress raised the allegations while talking to various television channels.
Hassan said she had submitted her resignation to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on February 21, citing personal reasons and work pressure, but had privately informed the organisation's secretary about the actual issues behind her decision.
She further claimed that a woman executive committee member of AMMA had lodged a false police complaint against her and alleged that neither the organisation's president nor other responsible office bearers stood by her during the controversy.
"I have been going through severe mental stress. There has been a limit-crossing character assassination campaign against me," the actor claimed, adding that she did not wish to pursue legal action.
Meanwhile, actor Priyanka came out in support of Tom, saying a person who had done no wrong should not be punished.
"Whatever issues Hassan had should have been discussed within AMMA. There are elected representatives in the organisation to resolve such matters," she said in Kochi.
Rejecting the allegations, Tom, however, said Hassan's claims were based on hearsay.
"Someone else has said that I made such remarks against her...that's what she said.. I am a person who works sincerely and speaks openly," he told the media.
The actor added that AMMA's executive committee would take an appropriate decision on the matter.
Hassan recently resigned from the executive committee of Malayalam film artistes' body AMMA, where she served as a joint secretary.
AMMA president Shweta Menon had informed the media that the actress had cited personal and professional commitments as the reason for stepping down and the organisation has accepted it.
Meanwhile, when reporters sought her reaction to Hassan's allegations, Menon said AMMA received the complaint only by around 2 pm on Saturday after the media reports came in this regard.
She also raised suspicion whether it was a "planned move" as the complaint was raised through the media on the day when the organisation's medical camp was underway.
The organisation would examine the matter in accordance with its established procedures, Menon said in Kochi.
She said Hassan's resignation from the AMMA executive committee had been accepted on May 12 and that she had cited "personal reasons" in her resignation letter.
According to Menon, the resignation letter did not mention any complaint against actor Tom.
She further said Hassan had only informed her about the complaint lodged with the police and that she had told the actor that the organisation could not intervene in the police matter.