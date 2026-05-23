'Drishyam' actress Ansiba Hassan accuses Tiny Tom of 'character assassination'

"I have been going through severe mental stress. There has been a limit-crossing character assassination campaign against me," the actor claimed, adding that she did not wish to pursue legal action.

Meanwhile, actor Priyanka came out in support of Tom, saying a person who had done no wrong should not be punished.

"Whatever issues Hassan had should have been discussed within AMMA. There are elected representatives in the organisation to resolve such matters," she said in Kochi.

Rejecting the allegations, Tom, however, said Hassan's claims were based on hearsay.

"Someone else has said that I made such remarks against her...that's what she said.. I am a person who works sincerely and speaks openly," he told the media.

The actor added that AMMA's executive committee would take an appropriate decision on the matter.