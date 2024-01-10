DRDO launches fully indigenous assault rifle

PUNE: The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday launched ‘Ugram’, an assault rifle it developed in collaboration with a private firm, officials said.

The 7.62 x 51mm assault rifle, developed at the Armament Research and Development Establishments (ARDE), the DRDO’s Pune-based laboratory, is designed to meet the Indian Army’s General Staff Qualitative Requirement of a rifle weighing less than four kg, said a release.

It will be subject to stringent trials by an independent expert committee before field user trials.