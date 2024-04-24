DRDO develops lightest bulletproof jacket for protection against highest threat level

NEW DELHI: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed the lightest bulletproof jacket for protection against the highest threat level 6, an official statement said.

Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE), Kanpur has successfully developed the lightest Bullet Proof Jacket in the country for protection against 7.62 x 54 R API (Level 6 of BIS 17051) ammunition.

According to the Ministry of Defence, recently, this bulletproof jacket was successfully tested at Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh as per BIS 17051-2018. This jacket is based upon a new design approach, where novel material along with new processes have been used.

The front Hard Armour Panel (HAP) of this jacket defeats multiple hits (06 shots) of 7.62 x 54 R API (Sniper rounds) in both ICW (In-conjunction with) and Standalone design. The ergonomically designed front HAP is made up of monolithic ceramic plate with polymer backing which enhances the wearability and comfort during the operation. The areal density of ICW Hard Armour Panel (HAP) and standalone HAP is less than 40 kg/m2 and 43 kg/m2 respectively.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO has congratulated DMSRDE for the successful development of this lightest bullet proof jacket for protection against highest threat level.