Draft final probe report in Ahmedabad plane crash to be ready in October: AAIB to SC

Annex 13 prescribes the standard operating procedure to conduct an aircraft accident investigation.

Article 26 obligates the State in which the accident occurs to institute an inquiry into the circumstances of the accident, while Annex 13 read with Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2025, expressly contemplates the participation of the State of Registry, State of Operator, State of Design, and State of Manufacture, each of whom possesses defined rights and responsibilities in the investigative process through accredited representatives and technical participation.

"Thus, the inquiry is not confined to an internal municipal exercise, but assumes the character of an internationally structured, treaty-governed investigation undertaken by the State of Occurrence in coordination with all concerned States having a legally recognised nexus to the aircraft, operator, design, or manufacture", the AAIB said in the affidavit.

The affidavit stated that the objective of an aircraft accident investigation is solely to improve aviation safety and prevent future accidents, and not to apportion blame or determine civil or criminal liability.

In view of the nature, scale and complexity of the June 2025 accident, the AAIB said it has carefully assessed the timeline for completion of the investigation.