DPIIT joins hands with Startup Policy Forum to establish India as global innovation hub

NEW DELHI: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has partnered with the Startup Policy Forum (SPF) to boost India's startup ecosystem and establish it as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The partnership aims to empower startups, innovators and entrepreneurs to drive economic growth, according to a joint statement.

As part of the collaboration, SPF Startup Baithak will be held on January 15-16, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam as part of the National Startup Week celebrations.

"The collaboration aims to amplify innovation, drive technology adoption, and boost manufacturing capabilities in India. By forging partnerships amongst DPIIT and SPF members, the alliance seeks to promote the Indian startup ecosystem globally on the centre stage and facilitate relationship with international stakeholders and ecosystem enablers," Startup India Director Sumeet Kumar Jarangal said.

The partnership will curate specialised immersive programmes to connect global investors with India's startup ecosystem, the statement said.

SPF is an industry alliance with members like Razorpay, CRED, Groww, Zerodha, Pine Labs, OYO, Acko, Swiggy, Dream11, Mobile Premier League (MPL), Livspace, Cars24, Cardekho, and Mobikwik among others.