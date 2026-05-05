Double-decker bus rams into truck on Ganga Expressway in UP's Budaun, 27 injured

SAMBHAL: A double-decker bus collided with a truck on the Ganga Expressway near Chandoi village in Budaun district on Tuesday, leaving 27 people injured, police said.
The accident took place when the bus was heading to Bangarmau from Ludhiana. Sambhal Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tarun Pathak told reporters that the injured were rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) and the district hospital in Sambhal. "It appears the driver dozed off at the wheel, leading to the collision," Dr Pathak said.
Those with serious injuries have been referred to the district hospital and other higher medical centres for specialised treatment, while others are being treated at the CHC.
"Arrangements are being made to send the rest of the passengers safely to their destinations," the CMO said.
Rama Devi, a passenger on the bus, said there were approximately 50 people on board at the time of the crash.
"We were travelling from Ludhiana to Bangarmau in Hardoi when the accident occurred," she said.
Police officials said the site of the accident falls near the border of Budaun and Sambhal districts.
Further investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.