He urged businesses and leaders not to wait for the technology to settle down before embracing it.

Speaking at the 29th edition of the three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit, themed 'AI and Beyond', Chandok recalled how ISRO, headquartered in Bengaluru, had hired a bullock cart for Rs 150 in 1981 to transport equipment needed to test a satellite antenna, as it lacked adequate transportation facilities.

"Five hours, and the problem was solved," he said, recalling that decades later, the ISRO Chairman announced, "India is on the Moon."

Chandok stressed that India's journey to the Moon had not begun in a limousine, a car or any other sophisticated vehicle, but in a bullock cart.

"ISRO did not wait for perfect conditions. They got started with what they had," he said.

Drawing a parallel with AI adoption, Chandok said he had met several leaders in India who told him, "Puneet, let AI settle down, and then we will begin."