"Don't get trapped to elect PM": Kejriwal appeals Haryana voters to vote for AAP in LS polls

KURUKSHETRA: Taking a jibe at the Bhartiya Janata Party-led ruling party in the state, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the voters in Kurukshetra not to get trapped by promises and vote just to elect the Prime Minister but to elect an MP who would work for the people during difficult times.

Arvind Kejriwal said, "Don't make a mistake this time. Don't get trapped to elect the Prime Minister; vote to elect your MPs. Elect an MP who works for you during tough times."

Referring to the farmers' agitation, he said that the farmers wanted to go to Delhi but they were stopped at the border.

"The farmers only demanded the right value of money for their crops. When the farmers demanded their rights, they were attacked with tear gas shells. One farmer lost his life. When farmers were being attacked with rubber bullets and water cannons, then the BJP MPs were enjoying it," he said.

He further said that last year crops of Haryana farmers were damaged, farmers were asking for compensation but no one received it.

"When the unemployed youths were getting beaten by police, then where were the 10 MPs? The Khattar government sent the unemployed youth to Ukraine to die. Sushil Gupta (AAP candidate) understands the pain of the traders. Don't fall into the trap of electing the Prime Minister. BJP's 10 MPs don't have the courage to address the difficulties of farmers and traders," he added.

Kejriwal said that today there were two kinds of followers: 'Deshbakth' (patriots) and Andhbakths (blind followers).

"The Khattar government has ruined Haryana in the last 10 years. Every child wants the Khattar government to go. AAP is launching its campaign in Kurukshetra," he said.

Referring to the Mahabharata, he said that the Kauravas had a huge army and the Pandavas had only Lord Krishna with them. Kejriwal said, "It is the fight between 'dharma' and 'adharma'.

We know that Pandavas won but Kauravas had everything. The Pandavas had Lord Krishna with them. What do we have with us? We are also very small but we have Lord Krishna with us.

Today, they (BJP) have all the power, be it IB, CBI, ED and everything else. We have only our 'dharma' with us and this is the fight of 'dharma' and 'adharma'" In Haryana, the Congress and the AAP will fight in alliance, with the Congress contesting nine Lok Sabha constituencies while one seat from Kurukshetra has been given to the AAP.