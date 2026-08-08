'Don't behave like Delhi police': Dipke seeks removal of 'rude' cop from security duty at his home

During the conversations, Dipke is heard reprimanding the PSI and also seeking his removal from the security staff deployed at his home.

''What is the problem in allowing people to come into my home when I am asking them to come in? Why are you behaving like the Delhi police? No problem has occurred till today. I am seeing you for the first time. You (police) will not tell me whom I should meet and whom I should not meet," Dipke is heard telling the PSI, who is in civil dress, in one of the videos.

''You please go out, I don't want you in my house,'' the 30-year-old activist told the PSI, whom he identified only as Suresh.

In the second video, Dipke is seen complaining to the senior police official over the phone about the PSI.