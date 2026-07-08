Donation 'theft' at Ram temple has tarnished India's image, says Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav claimed the news of the embezzlement has spread across the world.

"The news of theft of offerings, donations and contributions from the Ayodhya temple has spread across the world. Followers of Sanatan Dharma living in different countries are ashamed because of the disrepute caused by the BJP and its associates. They are also hurt because many of them had donated to the temple or personally offered contributions," he said in a post on X.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed the country was suffering a loss of reputation because of the alleged actions of the "BJP's irreligious elements."