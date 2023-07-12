Begin typing your search...

Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales rise 2 pc in June: SIAM

Total two-wheeler sales rose by 2 per cent to 13,30,826 units last month, as against 13,08,764 units in the year-ago period, SIAM stated.

ByPTIPTI|12 July 2023 11:01 AM GMT
Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales rise 2 pc in June: SIAM
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

MUMBAI: Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales witnessed a 2 per cent year-on-year rise in June to 3,27,487 units, industry body SIAM said on Wednesday.

Passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers in June 2022 stood at 3,20,985 units.

Total two-wheeler sales rose by 2 per cent to 13,30,826 units last month, as against 13,08,764 units in the year-ago period, SIAM stated.

Total three-wheeler wholesales saw a nearly two-fold jump in sales to 53,019 units in June, as compared to 26,701 units in June 2022, it added.

Domestic passengervehiclewholesaleindustrySIAMPassenger vehicletwo-wheelerthree-wheeler
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X