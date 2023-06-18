Docu-film brings attention to India’s tribal arts

CHENNAI: Lalit Kala Akademi hosted a painting camp at the Tribal Museum in Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh, focused on tribal, folk, and traditional art forms in 2019. Twelve talented women artists from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, and Jharkhand participated in this event. Artist and documentary filmmaker Gita Hudson was also a part of the camp. She documented the camp through her film titled The Missing Rainbow.The film, running for 40 minutes, has been screened at various festivals, offering insights into each art form featured. Now, the film is gaining more popularity for its content.

The captivating documentary showcases the lives, aspirations, and art forms of folk and tribal women artists in India. It sheds light on the rich cultural heritage inherited and preserved by these communities through generations. Hudson passionately expresses, “India’s heartbeat lies in its villages, small communities, and tribal cultures. By promoting and preserving these art forms, we not only revive and sustain the talents and livelihoods of these remarkable communities, but also raise awareness about their origins and unique lifestyles.”

















Hudson emphasises the significance of tribal art, stating, “It encapsulates the culture of specific communities that has transcended centuries, starting from the cave and rock art. Each region has their distinct drawing styles, music, language, and more. The speciality lies in its transmission across generations. We must continue to support and appreciate these artists’ storytelling abilities, while preserving, promoting, and documenting their valuable art forms. As an artist myself and as a part of Lalit Kala Akademi, I am committed to these endeavours.”

Interestingly, there is a growing interest in art bazaars and craft exhibitions, attracting a larger audience than before. “When you step into any art bazaar in the country, you’ll find numerous stalls with people eagerly exploring and appreciating diverse art forms. It’s crucial to create awareness among children as well, so they can appreciate and value these art forms from a young age,” Hudson remarks.