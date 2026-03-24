Doctor held for rape in Indore district; house vandalised, set on fire

She has alleged that he raped her after administering an injection and took objectionable photographs of her, he said.

He said the complainant also claimed that the accused doctor threatened to make the objectionable photos public and lured her to a resort in the Patalpani area, where he raped her again.

Khan was booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 2021.