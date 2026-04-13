Doctor caught in drunk drive check found using flip number plates

Doctor used flip number plate system to switch between Delhi and Telangana

The doctor had purchased the high-end car in Delhi but had not changed its registration, an official at Jubilee Hills Police Station said adding he bought the flip number plate system that could change the car's number plates, online and had installed it on his car around two years ago through a technician in the city.

During further investigation it was revealed that a similar car model and make was registered with the Telangana registration number which belonged to a relative of the doctor.

He was allegedly using both the Delhi and Telangana registration numbers through the flip number plate system on his vehicle, police said.