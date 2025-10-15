Doctor booked for 'killing' wife by administering anaesthesia

BENGALURU: A case was registered against a doctor for killing his wife here, following a Forensic Science Laboratory report that confirmed the presence of anaesthetic substance in her organs, six months after her death.

According to police, the case was registered on Tuesday following a complaint by businessman K Muni Reddy (60) against his son-in-law Dr Mahendra Reddy G S (31), alleging that he murdered his wife Dr Kruthika M Reddy (28).

Kruthika is Muni Reddy’s younger daughter.

Muni Reddy stated in his complaint that his daughter, an MBBS and MD doctor, was married to Mahendra Reddy, also a doctor, on May 26, 2024, in Gunjur, Bengaluru.

Following the wedding, the couple lived in Gunjur.

The complainant alleged that after marriage, Mahendra began showing neglect towards Kruthika, demanding that she seek her father’s consent for even minor household decisions and making her bear personal expenses.

He reportedly pressured her family to finance the construction of a large hospital, but instead, Muni Reddy said he set up a clinic named ‘Skin & Scalpel’ at Marathahalli for the couple’s medical practice.

Muni Reddy alleged that on April 21, 2025, Mahendra administered intravenous (IV) medication to Kruthika at their residence, claiming it was for gastric discomfort. The next day, he left her at her parents’ home, saying she needed rest, and later returned that night to give another IV dose.

On April 23, Kruthika reportedly complained of pain from the IV site. Mahendra advised her over WhatsApp not to remove it, saying he would administer another dose that night.

Around 9.30 pm the same day, he went to her room to administer the medicine. The next morning, April 24, Kruthika was found unresponsive.

Despite being a doctor, Mahendra allegedly did not perform CPR. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, Muni Reddy alleged.

Postmortem and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports later confirmed the presence of anaesthetic substances in her organs.

Police have registered the case based on the FIR filed by Muni Reddy, converting the earlier Unnatural Death Report into a murder investigation.