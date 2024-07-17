DMRC introduces luggage check-in service for international passengers

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has extended check-in facilities for international passengers at the New Delhi and Shivaji Stadium metro stations on the Airport Express Line, a statement said on Wednesday.

Previously available only for domestic travellers, the 'check-in and baggage-drop' service now accommodates international passengers flying with Air India and Vistara Airlines, a DMRC statement said.

"The DMRC invites more airlines to set up this facility to further benefit travellers," it added.

According to the DMRC, the initiative aims to enhance passenger convenience and streamline travel procedures for international flights departing from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI).

"In collaboration with Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Air India, and Vistara Airlines, the DMRC is extending this service to facilitate easier check-in for international passengers at these key metro stations in Delhi," it said.

The check-in counters became operational in the first week of June, the statement said.

Passengers can check in their luggage at these metro stations and their baggage will be securely transported to the aircraft using advanced automated systems, the DMRC said.

The service is available for Air India passengers at the New Delhi and Shivaji Stadium metro stations from 6 am to 9 pm, and for Vistara Airlines passengers at New Delhi station from 6 am to 8 pm every day, it said.

Passengers can check in anytime between 12 and two hours before the departure of their domestic flight and between four hours and three hours for international flights, the statement said.

At the New Delhi Metro Station, airline check-in counters are located at the concourse level, while at the Shivaji Stadium Metro Station, the check-in counters are situated adjacent to the VFS Global Office at the concourse level, it said.